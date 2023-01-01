Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Forest Hills

Forest Hills restaurants
Toast

Forest Hills restaurants that serve chicken salad

Consumer pic

 

Forest Hills Bagels

104-41 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$8.99
More about Forest Hills Bagels
Stacked Sandwich Shop image

BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Stacked Sandwich Shop

68-60 Austin Street , Forest Hills

Avg 4.7 (71 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Regular$13.95
CHICKEN SALAD$4.50
House-made with Diced Chicken Breast, Mayo, Celery, Sweet Peppers, Salt N Pepper
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$0.00
House-made Chicken Salad, Sliced Apple, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion Topped with our own Creamy Pesto
More about Stacked Sandwich Shop
Item pic

 

Crazy Meats NYC #2

64-47 108th Street, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crazy Chicken Pargiot (Salad)$18.99
Options: lettuce, tomatos, pickles, red onion, red cabbage, olives, cucumber, mexican chipotle, garlic aioli, guacamole. Topped with thin crispy fries.
Crazy Chicken Breast (Salad)$18.99
Options: lettuce, tomatos, pickles, red onion, red cabbage, olives, cucumber, mexican chipotle, garlic aioli, guacamole. Topped with thin crispy fries.
Crazy Crispy Chicken (Salad)$18.99
Options: lettuce, tomatos, pickles, red onion, red cabbage, olives, cucumber, mexican chipotle, garlic aioli, guacamole. Topped with thin crispy fries.
More about Crazy Meats NYC #2
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

MoCA Asian Bistro - Forest Hills

107-18 70th Rd, Forest Hills

Avg 4.5 (1125 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$18.00
With Organic greens
More about MoCA Asian Bistro - Forest Hills

