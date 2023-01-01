Chicken salad in Forest Hills
BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Stacked Sandwich Shop
68-60 Austin Street , Forest Hills
|Chicken Salad Regular
|$13.95
|CHICKEN SALAD
|$4.50
House-made with Diced Chicken Breast, Mayo, Celery, Sweet Peppers, Salt N Pepper
|CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
|$0.00
House-made Chicken Salad, Sliced Apple, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion Topped with our own Creamy Pesto
Crazy Meats NYC #2
64-47 108th Street, Queens
|Crazy Chicken Pargiot (Salad)
|$18.99
Options: lettuce, tomatos, pickles, red onion, red cabbage, olives, cucumber, mexican chipotle, garlic aioli, guacamole. Topped with thin crispy fries.
|Crazy Chicken Breast (Salad)
|$18.99
Options: lettuce, tomatos, pickles, red onion, red cabbage, olives, cucumber, mexican chipotle, garlic aioli, guacamole. Topped with thin crispy fries.
|Crazy Crispy Chicken (Salad)
|$18.99
Options: lettuce, tomatos, pickles, red onion, red cabbage, olives, cucumber, mexican chipotle, garlic aioli, guacamole. Topped with thin crispy fries.