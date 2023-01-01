Chicken sandwiches in Forest Hills
Forest Hills restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Burger Spot - - Forest Hills
6429 108th Street, Forest Hills
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
All Natural Boneless Chicken Breast marinated & hand-coated in flour. Served crispy in a soft, toasted sesame bun with a choice of your toppings
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Marinated All Natural boneless chicken breast grilled for a tender and juicy taste, served on a toasted sesame bun with a choice of your toppings.
|Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
All Natural Boneless Chicken Breast. Marinated, hand-coated & topped with Cajun Seasoning & served crispy in a soft, toasted sesame bun with a choice of your toppings
BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Stacked Sandwich Shop
68-60 Austin Street , Forest Hills
|CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
|$0.00
House-made Chicken Salad, Sliced Apple, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion Topped with our own Creamy Pesto
Forest Hills Station House - 106-11 71st Avenue
106-11 71st Avenue, Forest hills
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$20.00
Southern Fried Chicken Breast, IPA Pickles, Coleslaw, On Brioche. Also Available With Grilled Chicken.
Queens Bully -
113-30 Queens Boulevard, Queens
|SMOKED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$18.00
WRAPS • SEAFOOD • GYROS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Nick's Bistro
104-20 Metropolitan Ave, Forest Hills
|Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich
|$9.25
Topped with lettuce, tomato and onion.
|Herb Chicken Ciabatta Sandwich
|$13.50
|Italian Chicken Press Sandwich
|$13.50