Chicken sandwiches in Forest Hills

Forest Hills restaurants
Forest Hills restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Burger Spot - - Forest Hills

6429 108th Street, Forest Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.99
All Natural Boneless Chicken Breast marinated & hand-coated in flour. Served crispy in a soft, toasted sesame bun with a choice of your toppings
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Marinated All Natural boneless chicken breast grilled for a tender and juicy taste, served on a toasted sesame bun with a choice of your toppings.
Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.99
All Natural Boneless Chicken Breast. Marinated, hand-coated & topped with Cajun Seasoning & served crispy in a soft, toasted sesame bun with a choice of your toppings
Stacked Sandwich Shop image

BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Stacked Sandwich Shop

68-60 Austin Street , Forest Hills

Avg 4.7 (71 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$0.00
House-made Chicken Salad, Sliced Apple, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion Topped with our own Creamy Pesto
Consumer pic

 

Forest Hills Station House - 106-11 71st Avenue

106-11 71st Avenue, Forest hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$20.00
Southern Fried Chicken Breast, IPA Pickles, Coleslaw, On Brioche. Also Available With Grilled Chicken.
Queens Bully image

 

Queens Bully -

113-30 Queens Boulevard, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SMOKED CHICKEN SANDWICH$18.00
Item pic

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • GYROS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Nick's Bistro

104-20 Metropolitan Ave, Forest Hills

Avg 4.7 (1502 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich$9.25
Topped with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Herb Chicken Ciabatta Sandwich$13.50
Italian Chicken Press Sandwich$13.50
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Mojo

70-20 Austin St, Forest Hills

Avg 4.5 (504 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Poblano Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Buttermilk chicken breast, queso frito, roasted poblano aioli, topped with coleslaw on a French brioche
