Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Forest Hills

Go
Forest Hills restaurants
Toast

Forest Hills restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Bund on Queens Blvd - Forest HIlls

100-30 Queens Boulevard, Queens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sliced Beef in Szechuan Chili and Peppercorn Oil 水煮牛肉$19.95
spicy
Wonton in Red Chili Oil 6 Pcs 红油抄手$7.95
Boiled jumbo wonton in hot chili oil and peanut sauce.
More about Bund on Queens Blvd - Forest HIlls
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

5 Burro Cafe

72-05 Austin St, Forest Hills

Avg 3.9 (2441 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
D Chili Relleno con Camarón$24.00
2 roasted poblano chili pepper stuffed with shrimp, topped with cheese.
Served with rice and beans.
D Chili “Ray” Lleno$20.00
2 roasted poblano chili peppers stuffed with your choice of protein, topped with cheese.
L Chili “Ray” Lleno$18.00
1 roasted poblano chili pepper stuffed with your choice of protein, topped with cheese.
More about 5 Burro Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Spy C Cuisine

72-06 Austin Street, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
(午)农家小炒肉Farmhouse Pork w. Long Hot Chili$9.95
🌶️🌶️🌶️
剁椒豆腐鱼片 A14.Hunan Fish w. Tofu & Red Chilis$18.95
🌶️ 🌶️ 🌶️
(午)剁椒豆腐鱼片Hunan Fish w. Tofu& Red Chilis$9.95
🌶️🌶️
More about Spy C Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in Forest Hills

Noodle Soup

Brisket

Beef Noodles

Pancakes

Pork Belly

Dumpling Soup

Beef Noodle Soup

Beef Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Forest Hills to explore

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Map

More near Forest Hills to explore

Flushing

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Jamaica

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Jackson Heights

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Fresh Meadows

No reviews yet

East Elmhurst

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1843 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (606 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (387 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (298 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1445 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston