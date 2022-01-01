Chili in Forest Hills
Forest Hills restaurants that serve chili
Bund on Queens Blvd - Forest HIlls
100-30 Queens Boulevard, Queens
|Sliced Beef in Szechuan Chili and Peppercorn Oil 水煮牛肉
|$19.95
spicy
|Wonton in Red Chili Oil 6 Pcs 红油抄手
|$7.95
Boiled jumbo wonton in hot chili oil and peanut sauce.
5 Burro Cafe
72-05 Austin St, Forest Hills
|D Chili Relleno con Camarón
|$24.00
2 roasted poblano chili pepper stuffed with shrimp, topped with cheese.
Served with rice and beans.
|D Chili “Ray” Lleno
|$20.00
2 roasted poblano chili peppers stuffed with your choice of protein, topped with cheese.
|L Chili “Ray” Lleno
|$18.00
1 roasted poblano chili pepper stuffed with your choice of protein, topped with cheese.