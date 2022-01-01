Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Forest Hills

Go
Forest Hills restaurants
Toast

Forest Hills restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

Bund on Queens Blvd - Forest HIlls

100-30 Queens Boulevard, Queens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roast Pork Fried Rice 叉烧炒饭$8.95
Prepared steamed white rice, soy sauce, eggs, peas, carrots and green onions.
Bund Special Fried Rice 福园炒饭$11.95
Fried rice with chicken, pork and shrimps.
Shrimp Fried Rice 虾炒饭$9.95
Prepared steamed white rice, soy sauce, eggs, peas, carrots and green onions.
More about Bund on Queens Blvd - Forest HIlls
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Mojo

70-20 Austin St, Forest Hills

Avg 4.5 (504 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Latino Fried Rice Lunch$17.00
Diced chicken thighs over "Chaufa" rice, scallions, diced omelet, soy sauce, ginger, sesame oil and chopped maduros
Chicken Latino Fried Rice$22.00
Marinated chopped chicken , scallions, eggs, soy sauce, ginger, oyster sauce, sesame oil tossed in chopped maduros.
Veggie Latino Fried Rice$17.00
Marinated veggies, scallions, eggs, soy sauce, ginger, oyster sauce, sesame oil tossed in chopped maduros
More about Mojo
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

MoCa Asian Bistro - Forest Hills

107-18 70th Rd, Forest Hills

Avg 4.5 (1125 reviews)
Takeout
Pineapple Fried Rice w/Beef$22.00
Malaysian Fried Rice Vegetable (lunch)$16.00
Malaysian Fried Rice w/Beef$22.00
More about MoCa Asian Bistro - Forest Hills
Restaurant banner

 

Spy C Cuisine

72-06 Austin Street, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
扬州炒饭 F6.Yang Chow Fried Rice$11.95
Chicken & Shrimp.
净炒饭Plain Fried Rice$9.95
葱香蛋炒饭 F5.Egg&Scallion Fried Rice$10.95
Rice stir-fried with egg, peas, carrots, scallion and onion
More about Spy C Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in Forest Hills

Dumplings

Pork Dumplings

Beef Soup

Noodle Soup

Pancakes

Vegetable Fried Rice

Pork Belly

Beef Noodles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Forest Hills to explore

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Map

More near Forest Hills to explore

Flushing

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Jamaica

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Jackson Heights

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Fresh Meadows

No reviews yet

East Elmhurst

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1843 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (606 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (387 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (298 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1445 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston