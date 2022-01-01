Fried rice in Forest Hills
Forest Hills restaurants that serve fried rice
Bund on Queens Blvd - Forest HIlls
100-30 Queens Boulevard, Queens
|Roast Pork Fried Rice 叉烧炒饭
|$8.95
Prepared steamed white rice, soy sauce, eggs, peas, carrots and green onions.
|Bund Special Fried Rice 福园炒饭
|$11.95
Fried rice with chicken, pork and shrimps.
|Shrimp Fried Rice 虾炒饭
|$9.95
Prepared steamed white rice, soy sauce, eggs, peas, carrots and green onions.
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Mojo
70-20 Austin St, Forest Hills
|Chicken Latino Fried Rice Lunch
|$17.00
Diced chicken thighs over "Chaufa" rice, scallions, diced omelet, soy sauce, ginger, sesame oil and chopped maduros
|Chicken Latino Fried Rice
|$22.00
Marinated chopped chicken , scallions, eggs, soy sauce, ginger, oyster sauce, sesame oil tossed in chopped maduros.
|Veggie Latino Fried Rice
|$17.00
Marinated veggies, scallions, eggs, soy sauce, ginger, oyster sauce, sesame oil tossed in chopped maduros
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
MoCa Asian Bistro - Forest Hills
107-18 70th Rd, Forest Hills
|Pineapple Fried Rice w/Beef
|$22.00
|Malaysian Fried Rice Vegetable (lunch)
|$16.00
|Malaysian Fried Rice w/Beef
|$22.00