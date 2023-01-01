Grilled chicken in Forest Hills
Forest Hills restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Forest Hills Bagels
104-41 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$10.99
Grilled chicken, onion, peppers and tomato. Served with cole slaw, macaroni salad or potato salad.
Nick's Bistro
104-20 Metropolitan Ave, Forest Hills
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.75
|Grilled Chicken Platter
|$18.95
Served with a side salad and your choice of side.
Kuku Korean Cuisine Forest Hills - (Forest Hills)
107-12 70th Road, Forest Hills
|Grill Chicken Chi-Bap
|$16.99
Flame grilled boneless soy garlic chicken over rice topped with spicy mayo, pickled carrot, jalapeno, chopped red onions and cilantro
Singas Famous Pizza - Forest Hill, NY
63-53 108 street, Forest Hills
|Grilled Chicken
|$11.49