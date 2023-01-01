Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kimchi in Forest Hills

Forest Hills restaurants
Forest Hills restaurants that serve kimchi

Bund on Queens Blvd - Forest HIlls

100-30 Queens Boulevard, Queens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Korean Spicy Kimchi Fried Rice 韩式炒饭$10.95
New Korean style fried rice mixed with kimchi. Spicy.
More about Bund on Queens Blvd - Forest HIlls
Kuku Korean Cuisine Forest Hills - (Forest Hills)

107-12 70th Road, Forest Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kimchi Bacon Fried Rice$18.99
Stir-fried rice with Korean kimchi and bacon, topped with a fried egg.
Pork & Kimchi Tofu Stew$16.99
Spicy stew made with natural silken tofu.
More about Kuku Korean Cuisine Forest Hills - (Forest Hills)

