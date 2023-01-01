Kimchi in Forest Hills
Forest Hills restaurants that serve kimchi
Bund on Queens Blvd - Forest HIlls
100-30 Queens Boulevard, Queens
|Korean Spicy Kimchi Fried Rice 韩式炒饭
|$10.95
New Korean style fried rice mixed with kimchi. Spicy.
Kuku Korean Cuisine Forest Hills - (Forest Hills)
107-12 70th Road, Forest Hills
|Kimchi Bacon Fried Rice
|$18.99
Stir-fried rice with Korean kimchi and bacon, topped with a fried egg.
|Pork & Kimchi Tofu Stew
|$16.99
Spicy stew made with natural silken tofu.