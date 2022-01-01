Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Forest Hills

Forest Hills restaurants
Forest Hills restaurants that serve nachos

Queens Bully image

 

Queens Bully

113-30 Queens Boulevard, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BREAKFAST NACHOS$22.00
More about Queens Bully
Mas Tortilla image

 

MAS TORTILLA

113-27B QUEENS BLVD, FOREST HILLS NY 11375, QUEENS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
NACHOS$14.00
Crispy corn tortilla chips topped with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, guacamole, sour cream & our special mix of Mexican cheeses.
More about MAS TORTILLA
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

5 Burro Cafe

72-05 Austin St, Forest Hills

Avg 3.9 (2441 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos con Carne (Steak)$20.00
Corn tortilla chips smothered with beans and melted cheddar cheese. topped with grilled skirt steak. Served with sour cream, guacamole and jalapeño peppers
Nachos$14.00
Corn tortilla chips smothered with beans and melted cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole and jalapeño peppers
Nachos Ground Beef$20.00
Corn tortilla chips smothered with beans and melted cheddar cheese. Topped with ground beef. Served with sour cream, guacamole and jalapeño peppers
More about 5 Burro Cafe

