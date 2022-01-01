Nachos in Forest Hills
Forest Hills restaurants that serve nachos
MAS TORTILLA
113-27B QUEENS BLVD, FOREST HILLS NY 11375, QUEENS
|NACHOS
|$14.00
Crispy corn tortilla chips topped with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, guacamole, sour cream & our special mix of Mexican cheeses.
5 Burro Cafe
72-05 Austin St, Forest Hills
|Nachos con Carne (Steak)
|$20.00
Corn tortilla chips smothered with beans and melted cheddar cheese. topped with grilled skirt steak. Served with sour cream, guacamole and jalapeño peppers
|Nachos
|$14.00
Corn tortilla chips smothered with beans and melted cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole and jalapeño peppers
|Nachos Ground Beef
|$20.00
Corn tortilla chips smothered with beans and melted cheddar cheese. Topped with ground beef. Served with sour cream, guacamole and jalapeño peppers