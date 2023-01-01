Salmon in Forest Hills
Forest Hills restaurants that serve salmon
Forest Hills Bagels
104-41 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills
|Baked Salmon Salad
|$3.75
Tuscan Hills
11060 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills
|Salmone Al Forno
|$25.95
Broiled salmon marinated in tuscan herbs, served with broccoli
|Penne Al Salmone
|$20.95
Penne pasta with smoked salmon and asparagus in a pink sauce
Nick's Bistro
104-20 Metropolitan Ave, Forest Hills
|Wild Salmon Over Greek Salad
|$26.95
Wild salmon filet, broiled and served over a large Greek salad.
|Wild Salmon Filet
|$27.95
Broiled with a white wine, garlic and butter sauce.
5 Burro Cafe
72-05 Austin St, Forest Hills
|L Salmon al Ajillo
|$24.00
Sautéed salmon in white wine garlic sauce served with rice, beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.