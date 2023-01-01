Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Forest Hills

Forest Hills restaurants
Forest Hills restaurants that serve salmon

Forest Hills Bagels

104-41 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baked Salmon Salad$3.75
More about Forest Hills Bagels
Tuscan Hills

11060 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmone Al Forno$25.95
Broiled salmon marinated in tuscan herbs, served with broccoli
Penne Al Salmone$20.95
Penne pasta with smoked salmon and asparagus in a pink sauce
More about Tuscan Hills
WRAPS • SEAFOOD • GYROS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Nick's Bistro

104-20 Metropolitan Ave, Forest Hills

Avg 4.7 (1502 reviews)
Takeout
Wild Salmon Over Greek Salad$26.95
Wild salmon filet, broiled and served over a large Greek salad.
Wild Salmon Filet$27.95
Broiled with a white wine, garlic and butter sauce.
More about Nick's Bistro
FRENCH FRIES

5 Burro Cafe

72-05 Austin St, Forest Hills

Avg 3.9 (2441 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
L Salmon al Ajillo$24.00
Sautéed salmon in white wine garlic sauce served with rice, beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.
More about 5 Burro Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

MoCA Asian Bistro - Forest Hills

107-18 70th Rd, Forest Hills

Avg 4.5 (1125 reviews)
Takeout
Pepper Salmon Salad$19.00
Salmon Teriyaki$28.00
Served with Seasonal Vegetables
Salmon Avocado Roll$12.00
Salmon and Avocado
More about MoCA Asian Bistro - Forest Hills

