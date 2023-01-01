Spaghetti in Forest Hills
Forest Hills restaurants that serve spaghetti
Tuscan Hills
11060 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills
|Spaghetti Cacio E Pepe
|$16.95
Olive oil, garlic, black pepper, and pecorino cheese
|Spaghetti con polpette
|$18.95
spaghetti tossed with meatballs(beef only) in marinara sauce
|Spaghetti Al Pomodoro
|$16.95
Spaghetti tossed with fresh tomato sauce and basil
Singas Famous Pizza - Forest Hill, NY
63-53 108 street, Forest Hills
|Spaghetti Alfredo Sauce
|$10.99
|Spaghetti Pomodoro Sauce
|$10.99