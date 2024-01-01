Spicy noodles in Forest Hills

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bund on Queens Blvd - Forest HIlls

100-30 Queens Boulevard, Queens

Spicy Beef Stew Noodle Soup 红烧牛肉面$14.95
Spiced beef stew noodle soup full of flavor. Mild spicy
Spicy Pork Noodle Soup 上海辣肉汤面$10.95
Spicy
Spicy Pork Noodle in Sauce 上海辣肉拌面$10.95
Kuku Korean Cuisine Forest Hills - (Forest Hills)

107-12 70th Road, Forest Hills

Chilled Kudzu Spicy Noodles (Bibim) 칡비빔냉면$17.99
Chilled Kudzu noodles are served with an Asian pear-infused spicy tangy dressing, boiled egg, pickled radish, cucumbers, and shredded apple
