Spicy noodles in Forest Hills

Bund on Queens Blvd - Forest HIlls
100-30 Queens Boulevard, Queens
|Spicy Beef Stew Noodle Soup 红烧牛肉面
|$14.95
Spiced beef stew noodle soup full of flavor. Mild spicy
|Spicy Pork Noodle Soup 上海辣肉汤面
|$10.95
Spicy
|Spicy Pork Noodle in Sauce 上海辣肉拌面
|$10.95
More about Kuku Korean Cuisine Forest Hills - (Forest Hills)
Kuku Korean Cuisine Forest Hills - (Forest Hills)
107-12 70th Road, Forest Hills
|Chilled Kudzu Spicy Noodles (Bibim) 칡비빔냉면
|$17.99
Chilled Kudzu noodles are served with an Asian pear-infused spicy tangy dressing, boiled egg, pickled radish, cucumbers, and shredded apple