Stew in Forest Hills

Bund on Queens Blvd - Forest HIlls
100-30 Queens Boulevard, Queens
|Spicy Beef Stew Noodle Soup 红烧牛肉面
|$14.95
Spiced beef stew noodle soup full of flavor. Mild spicy
Kuku Korean Cuisine Forest Hills - (Forest Hills)
107-12 70th Road, Forest Hills
|Combination Tofu Stew
|$16.99
Spicy stew made with natural silken tofu, beef & seafood.
|Beef Tofu Stew
|$16.99
Spicy stew made with natural silken tofu.
|Pork & Kimchi Tofu Stew
|$16.99
Spicy stew made with natural silken tofu.