Forest Hills restaurants you'll love

Toast

Forest Hills's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burger
Sandwich
Asian fusion
Salad
French
Greek
Bagels
Latin American
Must-try Forest Hills restaurants

Burger Spot image

 

Burger Spot

6429 108th Street, Forest Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Burger$10.99
7 oz
Fries$4.99
Hand Cut Never Frozen
Little Burger$7.99
3.5 oz
Stacked Sandwich Shop image

BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Stacked Sandwich Shop

68-60 Austin Street 2nd floor, Forest Hills

Avg 4.7 (71 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Angel Hero$13.50
Sweet Cappa, Honey Ham, Mortadella, Fresh Mozzarella, Sweet Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo
*Mortadella contains Pistachio nuts
The Rueben Hero$13.50
Corned Beef, Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Spicy Mustard, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato and Russian Dressing
Aged to Perfection Hero$13.95
w/ Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Semi-Sun-Dried-Tomatoes, Balsamic Glaze
(Does NOT come with Lettuce, Tomato & Onion)
Dylan's image

 

Dylan's

103-19 Metropolitan Ave, Flushing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
F-&-A Burger$18.00
American cheese, nitrate free bacon, cooked onions and Dylan's house dressing.
Mac n’ Cheese$12.00
Semolina macaroni nestled in our secret blend of imported and domestic cheeses melted to creamy perfection.
Carrot Cake$9.00
Numero 28 - Forest Hills image

 

Roam - Forest Hills

107-12 70th Road Numero 28, Forest Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
San daniele$18.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula and prosciutto di parma
Margherita$14.00
Tomato sauce, Mozzarella and basil
Parmesan truffel fries$9.00
Il Poeta - Forest Hills image

PASTA • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Il Poeta - Forest Hills

98-04 Metropolitan Ave, Forest Hills

Avg 4.6 (170 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tiramisu$9.00
Tiramisu
Tagliolini del Poeta$24.00
Homemade pasta with procini mushroom sauce, wrapped with imported speck and truffle oil
Tagliatelle alla Bolognese$19.00
Homemade pasta with beef ragout and organic tomato sauce
Cheeburger Cheeburger image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cheeburger Cheeburger

108-50 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills

Avg 3.6 (520 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jr Classic$6.99
Six Piece Chicken Fingers$8.99
* Invent Your Own Burger
Nick's Bistro image

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • GYROS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Nick's Bistro

104-20 Metropolitan Ave, Forest Hills

Avg 4.7 (1502 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich$9.00
Topped with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Lamb Gyro Sandwich$9.00
Topped with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Lamb Gyro Platter$18.00
Served with a side salad and your choice of side.
Metro Taco image

TACOS

Metro Taco

102-15 Metropolitan Ave, Forest Hills

Avg 4.5 (453 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mexico City "Halal"$16.00
*NOT actually halal*
Our take on the classic NYC street food.
Grilled chicken, guacamole and pickled onions over rice, topped with mayo & salsa. Gluten free.
Virgin Mojito$7.00
Fresh mint & lime, sugar, soda water.
Tecate (can)$5.00
5 Burro Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

5 Burro Cafe

72-05 Austin St, Forest Hills

Avg 3.9 (2441 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Guac Appetizer & Chips 8oz$14.00
Homemade avocado dip topped with pico de gallo
D Burritos$22.00
All entrées are served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
Your choice of protein served in a soft flour tortillas. 2 Burritos.
Quesadilla Carne$20.00
Grilled folded soft flour tortilla filled with melted cheddar cheese and grilled skirt steak, served with sour cream and jalapeño peppers
Dee's Wood-fired Pizza & Kitchen image

 

Dee's Wood-fired Pizza & Kitchen

107-23 Metropolitan Avenue, Forest Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CHICKEN PARMESAN$24.00
PARMESAN RISOTTO, WILTED CHERRY TOMATO
DEES SALAD$12.00
Spring Mix, Apple Slivers, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion Candied Pecans, Goat Cheese & Balsamic Vinaigrette
DEES CALAMARI$16.00
SERVED WITH MARINARA & CHIPOTLE AIOLI DIPPING SAUCE
La Rotisserie du Coin image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

La Rotisserie du Coin

10710 71st Rd, Forest Hills

Avg 4.1 (90 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Rotisserie Chicken, Fresh Tomatoes, Lettuce, & Homemade Mayo Sauce “Samurai” in French Baquette.
Classic Caesar Salad$10.95
Romain Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Tomatoes, & Caesar Dressing.
1/4 Chicken Dark/1 Side$11.95
Queens Bagels and Delicatessen image

 

Queens Bagels and Delicatessen

103 - 05 Metropolitan Avenue, Forest Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lobster Roll HALF$13.75
Foot-Long Lobster Roll$25.00
Plain Bagel$1.50
Mojo image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Mojo

70-20 Austin St, Forest Hills

Avg 4.5 (504 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chimichurri Chicken$15.00
Grilled chicken breast, topped with chimichurri sauce served rice, beans and maduros
Jumpin' Lomo*$25.00
Stir fry angus sirloin cubes, tomatoes, red onions in a smokey soy sauce reduction served with truffle fries and garlic rice
Chicken Empanadas$10.00
2 empanadas
MoCa Asian Bistro - Forest Hills image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

MoCa Asian Bistro - Forest Hills

107-18 70th Rd, Forest Hills

Avg 4.5 (1125 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tasty Mini Wonton - TO GO$6.00
Homemade mini pork wontons in clear chicken broth
Miso Soup - TO GO$4.00
Soybean broth with soft tofu, dried seaweed, scallions and shiitake mushrooms
Shrimp Dumplings$9.00
7149 Austin Street image

 

7149 Austin Street

7149 Austin Street, Forest Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Alberto

98-31 Metropolitan Avenue, Forest Hills

Avg 4.5 (252 reviews)
Takeout
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Forest Hills

Chicken Sandwiches

Calamari

Mac And Cheese

Salmon

Penne

Greek Salad

Grilled Chicken

