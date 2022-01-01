Forest Hills sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Forest Hills
BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Stacked Sandwich Shop
68-60 Austin Street 2nd floor, Forest Hills
Popular items
|The Angel Hero
|$13.50
Sweet Cappa, Honey Ham, Mortadella, Fresh Mozzarella, Sweet Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo
*Mortadella contains Pistachio nuts
|The Rueben Hero
|$13.50
Corned Beef, Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Spicy Mustard, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato and Russian Dressing
|Aged to Perfection Hero
|$13.95
w/ Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Semi-Sun-Dried-Tomatoes, Balsamic Glaze
(Does NOT come with Lettuce, Tomato & Onion)
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES
La Rotisserie du Coin
10710 71st Rd, Forest Hills
Popular items
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
Rotisserie Chicken, Fresh Tomatoes, Lettuce, & Homemade Mayo Sauce “Samurai” in French Baquette.
|Classic Caesar Salad
|$10.95
Romain Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Tomatoes, & Caesar Dressing.
|1/4 Chicken Dark/1 Side
|$11.95