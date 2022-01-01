Forest Hills sandwich spots you'll love

Stacked Sandwich Shop image

BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Stacked Sandwich Shop

68-60 Austin Street 2nd floor, Forest Hills

Avg 4.7 (71 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Angel Hero$13.50
Sweet Cappa, Honey Ham, Mortadella, Fresh Mozzarella, Sweet Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo
*Mortadella contains Pistachio nuts
The Rueben Hero$13.50
Corned Beef, Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Spicy Mustard, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato and Russian Dressing
Aged to Perfection Hero$13.95
w/ Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Semi-Sun-Dried-Tomatoes, Balsamic Glaze
(Does NOT come with Lettuce, Tomato & Onion)
La Rotisserie du Coin image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

La Rotisserie du Coin

10710 71st Rd, Forest Hills

Avg 4.1 (90 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Rotisserie Chicken, Fresh Tomatoes, Lettuce, & Homemade Mayo Sauce “Samurai” in French Baquette.
Classic Caesar Salad$10.95
Romain Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Tomatoes, & Caesar Dressing.
1/4 Chicken Dark/1 Side$11.95
Queens Bagels and Delicatessen image

 

Queens Bagels and Delicatessen

103 - 05 Metropolitan Avenue, Forest Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Roll HALF$13.75
Foot-Long Lobster Roll$25.00
Plain Bagel$1.50
