Forest Hills Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Forest Hills

Numero 28 - Forest Hills image

 

Roam - Forest Hills

107-12 70th Road Numero 28, Forest Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
San daniele$18.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula and prosciutto di parma
Margherita$14.00
Tomato sauce, Mozzarella and basil
Parmesan truffel fries$9.00
More about Roam - Forest Hills
Il Poeta - Forest Hills image

PASTA • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Il Poeta - Forest Hills

98-04 Metropolitan Ave, Forest Hills

Avg 4.6 (170 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tiramisu$9.00
Tiramisu
Tagliolini del Poeta$24.00
Homemade pasta with procini mushroom sauce, wrapped with imported speck and truffle oil
Tagliatelle alla Bolognese$19.00
Homemade pasta with beef ragout and organic tomato sauce
More about Il Poeta - Forest Hills
Dee's Wood-fired Pizza & Kitchen image

 

Dee's Wood-fired Pizza & Kitchen

107-23 Metropolitan Avenue, Forest Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CHICKEN PARMESAN$24.00
PARMESAN RISOTTO, WILTED CHERRY TOMATO
DEES SALAD$12.00
Spring Mix, Apple Slivers, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion Candied Pecans, Goat Cheese & Balsamic Vinaigrette
DEES CALAMARI$16.00
SERVED WITH MARINARA & CHIPOTLE AIOLI DIPPING SAUCE
More about Dee's Wood-fired Pizza & Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Alberto

98-31 Metropolitan Avenue, Forest Hills

Avg 4.5 (252 reviews)
Takeout
More about Alberto

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Forest Hills

Chicken Sandwiches

Calamari

Mac And Cheese

Salmon

Penne

Greek Salad

Grilled Chicken

