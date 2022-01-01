Forest Hills Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Forest Hills
Roam - Forest Hills
107-12 70th Road Numero 28, Forest Hills
|Popular items
|San daniele
|$18.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula and prosciutto di parma
|Margherita
|$14.00
Tomato sauce, Mozzarella and basil
|Parmesan truffel fries
|$9.00
PASTA • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Il Poeta - Forest Hills
98-04 Metropolitan Ave, Forest Hills
|Popular items
|Tiramisu
|$9.00
Tiramisu
|Tagliolini del Poeta
|$24.00
Homemade pasta with procini mushroom sauce, wrapped with imported speck and truffle oil
|Tagliatelle alla Bolognese
|$19.00
Homemade pasta with beef ragout and organic tomato sauce
Dee's Wood-fired Pizza & Kitchen
107-23 Metropolitan Avenue, Forest Hills
|Popular items
|CHICKEN PARMESAN
|$24.00
PARMESAN RISOTTO, WILTED CHERRY TOMATO
|DEES SALAD
|$12.00
Spring Mix, Apple Slivers, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion Candied Pecans, Goat Cheese & Balsamic Vinaigrette
|DEES CALAMARI
|$16.00
SERVED WITH MARINARA & CHIPOTLE AIOLI DIPPING SAUCE