Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Forest Hills

Go
Forest Hills restaurants
Toast

Forest Hills restaurants that serve cake

Cheeburger Cheeburger image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cheeburger Cheeburger

108-50 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills

Avg 3.6 (520 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Cake$6.99
More about Cheeburger Cheeburger
Item pic

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • GYROS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Nick's Bistro

104-20 Metropolitan Ave, Forest Hills

Avg 4.7 (1502 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crab Cake Burger Sandwich$13.95
Crab Cake Fritters$17.25
Three crunchy crab cake fritters served with our delicious home made remoulade sauce.
Crab Cake Burger Platter$18.50
Served with our hand-cut french fries, lettuce and tomato.
More about Nick's Bistro
Dee's Wood-fired Pizza & Kitchen image

 

Dee's Wood-fired Pizza & Kitchen

107-23 Metropolitan Avenue, Forest Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHOCOLATE FUDGE CAKE$8.00
More about Dee's Wood-fired Pizza & Kitchen
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

MoCa Asian Bistro

107-18 70th Rd, Forest Hills

Avg 4.5 (1125 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Crab Cake - (6pcs)$14.00
Indian Pan-Cake$8.00
More about MoCa Asian Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Forest Hills

Chili

Lobster Rolls

Quesadillas

Chicken Fried Rice

Lasagna

Sundaes

Grilled Chicken

Ravioli

Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston