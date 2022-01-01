Cake in Forest Hills
Forest Hills restaurants that serve cake
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cheeburger Cheeburger
108-50 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills
|Cheese Cake
|$6.99
WRAPS • SEAFOOD • GYROS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Nick's Bistro
104-20 Metropolitan Ave, Forest Hills
|Crab Cake Burger Sandwich
|$13.95
|Crab Cake Fritters
|$17.25
Three crunchy crab cake fritters served with our delicious home made remoulade sauce.
|Crab Cake Burger Platter
|$18.50
Served with our hand-cut french fries, lettuce and tomato.
Dee's Wood-fired Pizza & Kitchen
107-23 Metropolitan Avenue, Forest Hills
|CHOCOLATE FUDGE CAKE
|$8.00