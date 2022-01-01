Chicken sandwiches in Forest Hills

Forest Hills restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Burger Spot

6429 108th Street, Forest Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.99
More about Burger Spot
Cheeburger Cheeburger image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cheeburger Cheeburger

108-50 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills

Avg 3.6 (520 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
More about Cheeburger Cheeburger
Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich image

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • GYROS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Nick's Bistro

104-20 Metropolitan Ave, Forest Hills

Avg 4.7 (1502 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich$9.00
Topped with lettuce, tomato and onion.
More about Nick's Bistro
Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

La Rotisserie du Coin

10710 71st Rd, Forest Hills

Avg 4.1 (90 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Rotisserie Chicken, Fresh Tomatoes, Lettuce, & Homemade Mayo Sauce “Samurai” in French Baquette.
More about La Rotisserie du Coin

