Chili in Forest Hills

Forest Hills restaurants
Forest Hills restaurants that serve chili

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cheeburger Cheeburger

108-50 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills

Avg 3.6 (520 reviews)
Takeout
chili$1.99
More about Cheeburger Cheeburger
FRENCH FRIES

5 Burro Cafe

72-05 Austin St, Forest Hills

Avg 3.9 (2441 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
D Chili Relleno con Camarón$24.00
2 roasted poblano chili pepper stuffed with shrimp, topped with cheese.
Served with rice and beans.
D Chili “Ray” Lleno$20.00
2 roasted poblano chili peppers stuffed with your choice of protein, topped with cheese.
Chili Con Carne$14.00
Tasty chili topped with red onions and melted cheese
More about 5 Burro Cafe

