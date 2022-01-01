Chili in Forest Hills
Forest Hills restaurants that serve chili
More about Cheeburger Cheeburger
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cheeburger Cheeburger
108-50 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills
|chili
|$1.99
More about 5 Burro Cafe
FRENCH FRIES
5 Burro Cafe
72-05 Austin St, Forest Hills
|D Chili Relleno con Camarón
|$24.00
2 roasted poblano chili pepper stuffed with shrimp, topped with cheese.
Served with rice and beans.
|D Chili “Ray” Lleno
|$20.00
2 roasted poblano chili peppers stuffed with your choice of protein, topped with cheese.
|Chili Con Carne
|$14.00
Tasty chili topped with red onions and melted cheese