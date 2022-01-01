Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Forest Hills

Go
Forest Hills restaurants
Toast

Forest Hills restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Burger Spot

6429 108th Street, Forest Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.99
All Natural Boneless Chicken Breast marinated & hand-coated in flour. Served crispy in a soft, toasted sesame bun with a choice of your toppings
Crispy Chicken Bites$9.99
Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.99
All Natural Boneless Chicken Breast. Marinated, hand-coated & topped with Cajun Seasoning & served crispy in a soft, toasted sesame bun with a choice of your toppings
More about Burger Spot
Cheeburger Cheeburger image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cheeburger Cheeburger

108-50 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills

Avg 3.6 (520 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.99
More about Cheeburger Cheeburger

Browse other tasty dishes in Forest Hills

Cake

Falafel Sandwiches

Lobsters

Skirt Steaks

Avocado Salad

Quesadillas

Salmon Burgers

Short Ribs

Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston