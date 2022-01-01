Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Forest Hills

Go
Forest Hills restaurants
Toast

Forest Hills restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Burger Spot - - Forest Hills

6429 108th Street, Forest Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.99
All Natural Boneless Chicken Breast marinated & hand-coated in flour. Served crispy in a soft, toasted sesame bun with a choice of your toppings
Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.99
All Natural Boneless Chicken Breast. Marinated, hand-coated & topped with Cajun Seasoning & served crispy in a soft, toasted sesame bun with a choice of your toppings
More about Burger Spot - - Forest Hills
Item pic

 

Mojo

70-20 Austin St, Forest Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Poblano Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Buttermilk chicken breast, queso frito, roasted poblano aioli, topped with coleslaw on a French brioche
More about Mojo

Browse other tasty dishes in Forest Hills

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Steak Sandwiches

Lobsters

Cake

Tuna Rolls

Skirt Steaks

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Fried Rice

Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1661 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (703 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (863 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (562 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (506 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston