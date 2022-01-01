Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Forest Hills

Go
Forest Hills restaurants
Toast

Forest Hills restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

Mojo

70-20 Austin St, Forest Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Latino Fried Rice$22.00
Marinated chopped chicken , scallions, eggs, soy sauce, ginger, oyster sauce, sesame oil tossed in chopped maduros.
Veggie Latino Fried Rice$17.00
Marinated veggies, scallions, eggs, soy sauce, ginger, oyster sauce, sesame oil tossed in chopped maduros
Chicken Latino Fried Rice Lunch$17.00
Diced chicken thighs over "Chaufa" rice, scallions, diced omelet, soy sauce, ginger, sesame oil and chopped maduros
More about Mojo
MoCa Asian Bistro - Forest Hills image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

MoCa Asian Bistro - Forest Hills

107-18 70th Rd, Forest Hills

Avg 4.5 (1125 reviews)
Takeout
Miso Soup - TO GO$4.00
Soybean broth with soft tofu, dried seaweed, scallions and shiitake mushrooms
Tasty Mini Wonton - TO GO$6.00
Homemade mini pork wontons in clear chicken broth
Broccoli$15.00
More about MoCa Asian Bistro - Forest Hills

Browse other tasty dishes in Forest Hills

Chicken Noodles

Turkey Burgers

Mac And Cheese

Fried Chicken Wings

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Fried Rice

Sweet Potato Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1661 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (703 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (863 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (562 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (506 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston