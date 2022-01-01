Fried rice in Forest Hills
Forest Hills restaurants that serve fried rice
Mojo
70-20 Austin St, Forest Hills
|Chicken Latino Fried Rice
|$22.00
Marinated chopped chicken , scallions, eggs, soy sauce, ginger, oyster sauce, sesame oil tossed in chopped maduros.
|Veggie Latino Fried Rice
|$17.00
Marinated veggies, scallions, eggs, soy sauce, ginger, oyster sauce, sesame oil tossed in chopped maduros
|Chicken Latino Fried Rice Lunch
|$17.00
Diced chicken thighs over "Chaufa" rice, scallions, diced omelet, soy sauce, ginger, sesame oil and chopped maduros
MoCa Asian Bistro - Forest Hills
107-18 70th Rd, Forest Hills
|Miso Soup - TO GO
|$4.00
Soybean broth with soft tofu, dried seaweed, scallions and shiitake mushrooms
|Tasty Mini Wonton - TO GO
|$6.00
Homemade mini pork wontons in clear chicken broth
|Broccoli
|$15.00