Garden salad in Forest Hills

Forest Hills restaurants
Forest Hills restaurants that serve garden salad

Burger Spot image

 

Burger Spot - - Forest Hills

6429 108th Street, Forest Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad$9.99
Iceberg Lettuce, Purple Cabbage, Carrots, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes. Comes with Italian Dressing on the side with the option to add a protein.
More about Burger Spot - - Forest Hills
Stacked Sandwich Shop image

BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Stacked Sandwich Shop

68-60 Austin Street , Forest Hills

Avg 4.7 (71 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GARDEN SALAD$10.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion & Choice of Dressing
More about Stacked Sandwich Shop
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

MoCA Asian Bistro - Forest Hills

107-18 70th Rd, Forest Hills

Avg 4.5 (1125 reviews)
Takeout
MoCA Garden Salad$9.00
Organic greens w. Japanese ginger dressing
More about MoCA Asian Bistro - Forest Hills

