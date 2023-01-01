Garden salad in Forest Hills
Forest Hills restaurants that serve garden salad
More about Burger Spot - - Forest Hills
Burger Spot - - Forest Hills
6429 108th Street, Forest Hills
|Garden Salad
|$9.99
Iceberg Lettuce, Purple Cabbage, Carrots, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes. Comes with Italian Dressing on the side with the option to add a protein.
More about Stacked Sandwich Shop
BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Stacked Sandwich Shop
68-60 Austin Street , Forest Hills
|GARDEN SALAD
|$10.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion & Choice of Dressing