Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Forest Lake

Go
Forest Lake restaurants
Toast

Forest Lake restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Norman Quacks Chophouse image

 

Norman Quacks Chophouse

843 W Broadway Ave, Forest Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tender App Online$14.99
Possibly the world's purest Quackitizer! Fresh chicken tenders hand dipped & fried golden brown. Served on a bed of seasoned shoestring fries.
Sides:
Sauce of choice
*Note: Choosing Buffalo Sauce will mean a side of buffalo sauce for dipping. Adding Buffalo Style will have the tenders TOSSED IN buffalo sauce.
More about Norman Quacks Chophouse
Restaurant banner

 

Lone Oak Grill - Forest Lake

55 Lake Street South, Forest Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken Fingers$8.00
More about Lone Oak Grill - Forest Lake

Browse other tasty dishes in Forest Lake

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Forest Lake to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (344 restaurants)

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (155 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Anoka

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Andover

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

North Branch

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (344 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1637 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (872 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston