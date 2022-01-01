Nachos in Forest Lake
Forest Lake restaurants that serve nachos
More about Norman Quacks Chophouse - Forest Lake
Norman Quacks Chophouse - Forest Lake
843 W Broadway Ave, Forest Lake
|Lil Nachos
|$7.99
Flour tortilla chips topped with our homemade super smooth queso sauce.
Add chicken bites or ground beef for $1.99
More about Lone Oak Grill - Forest Lake - 55 Lake Street South
Lone Oak Grill - Forest Lake - 55 Lake Street South
55 Lake Street South, Forest Lake
|Walking Taco Nachos
|$14.00
Nacho cheese Doritos smothered in mozzarella cheese sauce and topped with seasoned beef or chicken, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and green onions. Served with salsa and sour cream.