Forest Park restaurants you'll love

GRILL
FatDuck Tavern & Grill
7218 Madison St, Forest Park
|Reuben Sandwich
|$14.75
Served on Rye bread with Sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, Sauerkraut and 1000 island dressing. Served with choice of Hand-cut fries or Coleslaw.
|Grilled Pineapple Burger
|$14.75
with apple wood bacon, freshly sliced and grilled pineapple, Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion.
|Fried Chicken Wings
|$13.75
BBQ, Hot, Teriyaki or Plain with your choice of Ranch or Bleu cheese dressing served with a side of carrots & celery
White Crane Creative Thai & Sushi
819 Harlem Ave, Forest Park
|Pad Thai
|$11.95
thin rice noodle | egg | bean sprout | scallion | crushed peanut | carrot | lime
|Gyoza
|$6.95
fried pot sticker filled with pork or vegetable | sweet sesame soy sauce
|Pad See Eiw
|$11.95
wide rice noodle | egg | carrot | broccoli
Shanahan's
7353 w.Madison, illinios
|Crawfish Etouffee
|$22.00
Bayou crawfish tails seasoned with bell peppers, green onions, garlic, 11 spices over white rice
|Shrimp & Grits
|$14.00
Shrimp and Andouille sausage, red & green peppers, yellow & green onions, creole seasoning over cheddar cheese grits
|Nashville Chicken
|$12.00
Lightly breaded chicken breast, dipped in our homemade Nashville sauce (Sweet & Spicy), served with lettuce and tomato
Old School Tavern
201 DESPLAINES AVENUE, Forest Park
|Brussels Sprouts with Bacon
|$9.95
Brussels sprouts browned with bacon and finished with balsamic vinegar reduction.
|Mac & Cheese
|$8.95
Elbow macaroni in a fresh cheddar cheese sauce.
|Large Caesar Salad
|$9.95
Chopped Romaine lettuce tossed with rosemary croutons, homemade Caesar dressing and topped with Parmesan cheese.
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
The Brown Cow Ice Cream Parlor
7347 Madison St, Forest Park
|Gingerbread House Kit
|$25.00
Includes our homemade gingerbread house pieces, all the candy you will need, the royal icing "glue" and a board to make it on. total size is 6"x9"x10"tall
|Gingerbread People Kit
|$10.00
4 large gingerbread people, royal icing, red hots, mini marshmallows, m&ms, and chocolate chips.
|Hot Cocoa Kit (serves 6)
|$20.00
Hot cocoa mix, homemade chocolate syrup hand dipped marshmallows, chocolate chips, peppermints, etc.
Serves up to 6
FRENCH FRIES
Tacabron - Forest Park
7330 Harrison St, Forest Park
|Gorditas
|$2.79
Deep fried pockets of deliciousness stuffed with lettuce, cheese and your favorite meat.
|Tamales
|$2.99
No one does tamales like Tacabron! Try one of our pork or chicken tamales.
|Individual Taco
|$2.79
Our famous tacos with your choice of meat or fillings on either corn or flour tortillas
Fiore Pizzeria & Bakery
7407 W. MADSION ST, FOREST PARK
|Caesar
|$9.00
Romaine & kale, white anchovy, pecorino vin, herb croutons
|Burrata con Prosciutto
|$17.00
Burrata , Prosciutto, Pistachio Pesto, Chefs Toast
|Meatballs
|$12.00
Whipped riccota, pomodoro