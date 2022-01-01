Forest Park restaurants you'll love

Forest Park restaurants
Toast
  • Forest Park

Forest Park's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Forest Park restaurants

FatDuck Tavern & Grill image

GRILL

FatDuck Tavern & Grill

7218 Madison St, Forest Park

Avg 4.2 (1814 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Reuben Sandwich$14.75
Served on Rye bread with Sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, Sauerkraut and 1000 island dressing. Served with choice of Hand-cut fries or Coleslaw.
Grilled Pineapple Burger$14.75
with apple wood bacon, freshly sliced and grilled pineapple, Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Fried Chicken Wings$13.75
BBQ, Hot, Teriyaki or Plain with your choice of Ranch or Bleu cheese dressing served with a side of carrots & celery
More about FatDuck Tavern & Grill
White Crane Creative Thai & Sushi image

 

White Crane Creative Thai & Sushi

819 Harlem Ave, Forest Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pad Thai$11.95
thin rice noodle | egg | bean sprout | scallion | crushed peanut | carrot | lime
Gyoza$6.95
fried pot sticker filled with pork or vegetable | sweet sesame soy sauce
Pad See Eiw$11.95
wide rice noodle | egg | carrot | broccoli
More about White Crane Creative Thai & Sushi
Shanahan's image

 

Shanahan's

7353 w.Madison, illinios

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crawfish Etouffee$22.00
Bayou crawfish tails seasoned with bell peppers, green onions, garlic, 11 spices over white rice
Shrimp & Grits$14.00
Shrimp and Andouille sausage, red & green peppers, yellow & green onions, creole seasoning over cheddar cheese grits
Nashville Chicken$12.00
Lightly breaded chicken breast, dipped in our homemade Nashville sauce (Sweet & Spicy), served with lettuce and tomato
More about Shanahan's
Old School Tavern image

 

Old School Tavern

201 DESPLAINES AVENUE, Forest Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts with Bacon$9.95
Brussels sprouts browned with bacon and finished with balsamic vinegar reduction.
Mac & Cheese$8.95
Elbow macaroni in a fresh cheddar cheese sauce.
Large Caesar Salad$9.95
Chopped Romaine lettuce tossed with rosemary croutons, homemade Caesar dressing and topped with Parmesan cheese.
More about Old School Tavern
The Brown Cow Ice Cream Parlor image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

The Brown Cow Ice Cream Parlor

7347 Madison St, Forest Park

Avg 4.6 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gingerbread House Kit$25.00
Includes our homemade gingerbread house pieces, all the candy you will need, the royal icing "glue" and a board to make it on. total size is 6"x9"x10"tall
Gingerbread People Kit$10.00
4 large gingerbread people, royal icing, red hots, mini marshmallows, m&ms, and chocolate chips.
Hot Cocoa Kit (serves 6)$20.00
Hot cocoa mix, homemade chocolate syrup hand dipped marshmallows, chocolate chips, peppermints, etc.
Serves up to 6
More about The Brown Cow Ice Cream Parlor
Restaurant banner

FRENCH FRIES

Tacabron - Forest Park

7330 Harrison St, Forest Park

Avg 4 (779 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Gorditas$2.79
Deep fried pockets of deliciousness stuffed with lettuce, cheese and your favorite meat.
Tamales$2.99
No one does tamales like Tacabron! Try one of our pork or chicken tamales.
Individual Taco$2.79
Our famous tacos with your choice of meat or fillings on either corn or flour tortillas
More about Tacabron - Forest Park
Banner pic

 

Fiore Pizzeria & Bakery

7407 W. MADSION ST, FOREST PARK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Caesar$9.00
Romaine & kale, white anchovy, pecorino vin, herb croutons
Burrata con Prosciutto$17.00
Burrata , Prosciutto, Pistachio Pesto, Chefs Toast
Meatballs$12.00
Whipped riccota, pomodoro
More about Fiore Pizzeria & Bakery

