Forest Park bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Forest Park
More about FatDuck Tavern & Grill
GRILL
FatDuck Tavern & Grill
7218 Madison St, Forest Park
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Wings
|$13.75
BBQ, Hot, Teriyaki or Plain with your choice of Ranch or Bleu cheese dressing served with a side of carrots & celery
|Mini Burgers Kids
|$6.50
2 mini burgers (plain) and hand-cut fries served with an 8 oz drink
|Grilled Pineapple Burger
|$14.75
with apple wood bacon, freshly sliced and grilled pineapple, Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion.
More about Shanahan's
Shanahan's
7353 w.Madison, illinios
|Popular items
|Crawfish Etouffee
|$22.00
Bayou crawfish tails seasoned with bell peppers, green onions, garlic, 11 spices over white rice
|Shrimp & Grits
|$14.00
Shrimp and Andouille sausage, red & green peppers, yellow & green onions, creole seasoning over cheddar cheese grits
|Nashville Chicken
|$12.00
Lightly breaded chicken breast, dipped in our homemade Nashville sauce (Sweet & Spicy), served with lettuce and tomato
More about Old School Tavern
Old School Tavern
201 DESPLAINES AVENUE, Forest Park
|Popular items
|Brussels Sprouts with Bacon
|$9.95
Brussels sprouts browned with bacon and finished with balsamic vinegar reduction.
|Mac & Cheese
|$8.95
Elbow macaroni in a fresh cheddar cheese sauce.
|Large Caesar Salad
|$9.95
Chopped Romaine lettuce tossed with rosemary croutons, homemade Caesar dressing and topped with Parmesan cheese.