Forest Park bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Forest Park restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Forest Park

FatDuck Tavern & Grill image

GRILL

FatDuck Tavern & Grill

7218 Madison St, Forest Park

Avg 4.2 (1814 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Chicken Wings$13.75
BBQ, Hot, Teriyaki or Plain with your choice of Ranch or Bleu cheese dressing served with a side of carrots & celery
Mini Burgers Kids$6.50
2 mini burgers (plain) and hand-cut fries served with an 8 oz drink
Grilled Pineapple Burger$14.75
with apple wood bacon, freshly sliced and grilled pineapple, Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion.
More about FatDuck Tavern & Grill
Shanahan's image

 

Shanahan's

7353 w.Madison, illinios

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crawfish Etouffee$22.00
Bayou crawfish tails seasoned with bell peppers, green onions, garlic, 11 spices over white rice
Shrimp & Grits$14.00
Shrimp and Andouille sausage, red & green peppers, yellow & green onions, creole seasoning over cheddar cheese grits
Nashville Chicken$12.00
Lightly breaded chicken breast, dipped in our homemade Nashville sauce (Sweet & Spicy), served with lettuce and tomato
More about Shanahan's
Old School Tavern image

 

Old School Tavern

201 DESPLAINES AVENUE, Forest Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts with Bacon$9.95
Brussels sprouts browned with bacon and finished with balsamic vinegar reduction.
Mac & Cheese$8.95
Elbow macaroni in a fresh cheddar cheese sauce.
Large Caesar Salad$9.95
Chopped Romaine lettuce tossed with rosemary croutons, homemade Caesar dressing and topped with Parmesan cheese.
More about Old School Tavern
Map

More near Forest Park to explore

Oak Park

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

La Grange Park

No reviews yet

Melrose Park

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Stone Park

Avg 3.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston