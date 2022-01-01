Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Forest Park

Go
Forest Park restaurants
Toast

Forest Park restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

GRILL

FatDuck Tavern & Grill

7218 Madison St, Forest Park

Avg 4.2 (1814 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Served on a Pretzel bun with Sriracha mayo, lettuce and sliced pickles.
Served with choice of Hand-cut fries or Coleslaw.
More about FatDuck Tavern & Grill
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich image

 

Old School Tavern

201 DESPLAINES AVENUE, Forest Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Spicy Fried Chicken Breast on a Brioche Bun with Old Bay Mayo and Pickles.
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Whole, juicy chicken breast cooked in a special blend of spices. It's blackened and it's beautiful.
More about Old School Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Forest Park

Sundaes

Chicken Tenders

Chopped Salad

Mac And Cheese

Pies

Quesadillas

Chicken Salad

Spaghetti

Map

More near Forest Park to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

La Grange Park

No reviews yet

Stone Park

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)

Melrose Park

Avg 4.2 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1308 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (538 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston