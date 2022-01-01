Chicken sandwiches in Forest Park
Forest Park restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
FatDuck Tavern & Grill
7218 Madison St, Forest Park
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.95
Served on a Pretzel bun with Sriracha mayo, lettuce and sliced pickles.
Served with choice of Hand-cut fries or Coleslaw.
Old School Tavern
201 DESPLAINES AVENUE, Forest Park
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
Spicy Fried Chicken Breast on a Brioche Bun with Old Bay Mayo and Pickles.
|Blackened Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
Whole, juicy chicken breast cooked in a special blend of spices. It's blackened and it's beautiful.