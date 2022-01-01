Chocolate cake in Forest Park

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

The Brown Cow Ice Cream Parlor

7347 Madison St, Forest Park

Avg 4.6 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Dipped Cherry Cake - 48 Hour Notice$0.00
Please allow AT LEAST 48 hour notice.
May include simple inscription, please include under "special instructions."
This item does NOT allow for substitutions. For custom orders, please see our "Custom Cakes" Menu
Sweet Black Cherry ice cream sandwiched between layers of chocolate cake. Frosted with a pink soy-based whipped topping, topped with a coating of chocolate ganache and chocolate-dipped cherries
Chocolate Ice Cream Cake - 48 Hour Notice$0.00
Please allow AT LEAST 48 hour notice.
May include simple inscription, please include under "special instructions."
This item does NOT allow for substitutions. For custom orders, please see our "Custom Cakes" Menu
Chocolate ice cream sandwiched between layers of chocolate cake. Frosted with a chocolate soy-based whipped topping, decorated with a chocolate ganache drizzle and mini chocolate chips.
Chocolate Ganache Cake - - 48 Hour Notice
Please allow AT LEAST 48 hour notice.
May include simple inscription, please include under "special instructions."
This item does NOT allow for substitutions. For custom orders, please see our "Custom Cakes" Menu
Fiore Pizzeria & Bakery

7407 W. MADSION ST, FOREST PARK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
13 Layer Chocolate Cake$8.00
