Fish tacos in Forest Park

Forest Park restaurants
Forest Park restaurants that serve fish tacos

GRILL

FatDuck Tavern & Grill - Forest Park IL

7218 Madison St, Forest Park

Avg 4.2 (1814 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$15.75
Featured in Chicago Magazine - served on corn tortillas with Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Mayo
More about FatDuck Tavern & Grill - Forest Park IL
Shanahan's

7353 w.Madison, illinios

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$11.00
More about Shanahan's

