Mac and cheese in Forest Park

FatDuck Tavern & Grill
7218 Madison St, Forest Park
|Mac & Cheese Kids
|$6.50
Kraft (c) mac & cheese served with a drink
|Mac & Cheese
|$13.95
Macaroni mixed with Baked Swiss, Mozzarella, Cream & Pecorino Romano cheeses topped with seasoned bread crumbs.
|Bacon Mac N' Cheese
|$14.95
Macaroni mixed with Baked Swiss, Mozzarella, Cream & Pecorino Romano cheeses topped with seasoned bread crumbs and apple wood Bacon.