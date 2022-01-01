Quesadillas in Forest Park
Forest Park restaurants that serve quesadillas
GRILL
FatDuck Tavern & Grill
7218 Madison St, Forest Park
|Cheese Quesadilla Kids
|$6.50
flour tortilla w/ chihuahua cheese served with hand-cut fries comes with a drink
|Chicken Quesadillas
|$11.75
Pepper Jack Cheese, Sour cream & Pico De Gallo
FRENCH FRIES
Tacabron - Forest Park
7330 Harrison St, Forest Park
|Quesadillas
|$2.99
Cheesy has never been so right. Try one of our tortillas stacked with cheese and your choice of meats.
|Quesadilla Platter
|$10.99
Three of our cheesy quesadillas with your favorite meats served with rice and beans.
|Cheese Quesadilla Platter
|$10.99
Three of our cheesy quesadillas served with rice and beans.