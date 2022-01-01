Sundaes in Forest Park
Forest Park restaurants that serve sundaes
GRILL
FatDuck Tavern & Grill
7218 Madison St, Forest Park
|Build Your Own Sundae Mini Kids
|$3.75
Vanilla or Chocolate ice cream served with whipped cream and side of sprinkles, cookie crumbles & M&Ms
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
The Brown Cow Ice Cream Parlor
7347 Madison St, Forest Park
|Two Scoop Sundae
|$7.99
Two 4oz scoops, layered with one topping, whipped cream, chopped peanuts and a cherry
|Kiddy Sundae
|$3.99
4 oz scoop, one topping, whipped cream, chopped peanuts and a cherry
|Peyton's Cinnful Sundae
|$8.99
Homemade dutch apple pie, cinnamon ice cream, caramel, whip, cherry