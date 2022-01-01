Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sundaes in Forest Park

Go
Forest Park restaurants
Toast

Forest Park restaurants that serve sundaes

FatDuck Tavern & Grill image

GRILL

FatDuck Tavern & Grill

7218 Madison St, Forest Park

Avg 4.2 (1814 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Build Your Own Sundae Mini Kids$3.75
Vanilla or Chocolate ice cream served with whipped cream and side of sprinkles, cookie crumbles & M&Ms
More about FatDuck Tavern & Grill
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

The Brown Cow Ice Cream Parlor

7347 Madison St, Forest Park

Avg 4.6 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Two Scoop Sundae$7.99
Two 4oz scoops, layered with one topping, whipped cream, chopped peanuts and a cherry
Kiddy Sundae$3.99
4 oz scoop, one topping, whipped cream, chopped peanuts and a cherry
Peyton's Cinnful Sundae$8.99
Homemade dutch apple pie, cinnamon ice cream, caramel, whip, cherry
More about The Brown Cow Ice Cream Parlor

Browse other tasty dishes in Forest Park

Spaghetti

Cookies

Pies

Po Boy

Fish And Chips

Mac And Cheese

Wedge Salad

Chopped Salad

Map

More near Forest Park to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

La Grange Park

No reviews yet

Stone Park

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)

Melrose Park

Avg 4.2 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1308 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (538 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston