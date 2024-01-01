Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lobsters in
Forestdale
/
Forestdale
/
Lobsters
Forestdale restaurants that serve lobsters
Carluccio’s Trattoria
79 MA-130, Forestdale
No reviews yet
Mini Lobster Tail
$8.99
More about Carluccio’s Trattoria
JD's Burger Company & Sushi - 280 Rt 130
280 Rt 130, Forestdale
No reviews yet
LOBSTER TANGO ROLL
$23.00
Cucumber, avocado, cream cheese, crab and shrimp topped with fresh lobster, eel sauce, spicy mayo and tobiko wrapped in soy paper.
More about JD's Burger Company & Sushi - 280 Rt 130
Browse other tasty dishes in Forestdale
Chicken Tenders
Chocolate Cake
Paninis
Pies
Cake
Arugula Salad
More near Forestdale to explore
Sandwich
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Hyannis
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Falmouth
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
Mashpee
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
West Yarmouth
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Osterville
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
East Falmouth
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Woods Hole
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
South Yarmouth
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(130 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(702 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(78 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1864 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.3
(589 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(304 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(500 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(501 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(760 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston