Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.
Location
7149 Austin Street
Forest Hills NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 4:30 pm
