Forever Craft Urban Winery -

A modern winery tasting room, with classic wine styles along with new and exciting wine flavors. Featuring a food menu with sandwiches and charcuterie boards.

2640 Easton St NE

Popular Items

Scarlet Sangria BTL$18.00
A full-bodied, semi-sweet sangria with merlot, apple, peach, and the blood orange of our enemies
The Heartbeat - Concord BTL$19.00
A full bodied, semi-sweet blend of pinot noir and concord grapes. A delicious glass of grown up grape juice
Summer Picnic BTL$16.00
Strawberry watermelon white shiraz, a refreshing and sweet strawberry and watermelon wine that is perfect for a summer picnic
Green Apple Envy BTL$16.00
Green apple riesling, light and refreshing with a crunchy green apple bite
Forever Red BTL$18.00
A decadent blend of Malbec, Cabernet, and Sangiovese that is medium bodied and dry with plum, fig, and black cherry notes and medium toasted oak
Blueberry Joe BTL$18.00
Blueberry pinot noir, medium bodied, sweet wine full of blueberry. Blueberry pie in a glass
Location

Canton OH

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
