Go
Toast

FORGE BAKING COMPANY

It is the mission of Forge Baking Company to:
Provide our community with baked goods, coffee and fare of exceptional quality, made with ingredients sourced mindfully by passionate and skilled artisans.
Provide a place of work that is safe and supportive while fostering individual growth and encouraging our staff to participate in the direction of the company at every stage of their career.
Consider our impact on the environment every day and to mitigate that impact through the continual implementation of sustainable business practices.

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

626 Somerville Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (741 reviews)

Popular Items

Popzup Popcorn - Cheesie Herbie Popcorn (Vegan)$8.50
This Popcorn is popped in small batched by hand with pure, simple ingredients like coconut oil, dill, cumin, paprika, turmeric, and sea salt.
All Popzup Popcorn Products are Non-GMO and Gluten-Free.
The Popzup Factory is a family-owned and operated business in Dover, New Hampshire, where all Popzup Popcorn Products are manufactured. Popzup Popcorn Kernels are grown in Pennsylvania. All Popzup Popcorn Product ingredients are sourced in the USA.
Northwoods Apiaries - Raw Honey 8 oz$8.85
Produced without pesticides, raw Vermont honey is harvested from hives in Northern Vermont.
Sweet White Miso (16oz) - Rhapsody Natural Foods$14.00
Rhapsody certified-organic miso is aged in oak barrels and uses water drawn from their deep well. A hearty, high-protein probiotic fermented soy food, miso is used in soups, sauces, and dressings.
Mild Cheddar (8oz) - Sweet Rowen Farmstead$13.00
A mild cheddar from Sweet Rowen Farmstead in Vermont.
Maple Butter (8oz)$7.00
Pizza Kit - red sauce$14.50
Forge Baking Company naturally leavened pizza dough, house-made red pizza sauce, choice of fresh mozzarella or shredded mozzarella, shaved parmesan and coarse cornmeal.
Avocados (3-pack)$7.00
Rolled Oats 32oz volume$2.50
Green Pesto (8oz)$7.50
Dry Lentils 12oz weight$4.25
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

626 Somerville Ave

Somerville MA

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mike's Food and Spirits

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sugidama soba & Izakaya

No reviews yet

Soba & Izakaya

The Burren

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston