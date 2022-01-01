Forge Baking Company

Go
Forge Baking Co. opened its doors on November 2014 after months of steady preparation. Owners Jennifer Park and Tucker Lewis, the minds behind Somerville staples Diesel in Davis and Bloc in Union Square, envisioned a bakery that produced high quality pastries and breads made with locally sourced, organic ingredients whenever possible. Today, Forge produces excellent breads, a variety of sweet and savory pastries, and other assorted treats. We’re open daily from 7 am to 8 pm at 626 Somerville Ave, Somerville, MA.

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

626 Somerville Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (741 reviews)

Popular Items

1 Dozen Assortment of House-made Mini Cookie Platter$30.00
This contains a variety of rotating mini cookies. Each cookie is about half the size of our standard cookie.
Overnight Oats (Individual)$6.00
Oats, chia seeds, banana, oat milk, cinnamon, and maple syrup mixed and topped with fresh fruit.
Pastry Platter (serves 10)$51.00
Assorted fresh baked house-made breakfast pastries, muffins, scones, and croissants.
Sm Plate - each$0.10
Lg Plate - each$0.15
Pastry Platter (serves 24)$120.00
Assorted fresh baked house-made breakfast pastries, muffins, scones, and croissants.
Individual Sandwich$14.00
Each sandwich will come on the recommended bread, be individually wrapped, and labeled.
Napkins - each$0.10
2 Dozen House-made Brownie Triangles$55.00
Assortment of our fresh baked house-made two bite brownies.
Box of Joe+$35.00
A travel box of brewed Intelligentsia coffee serving 12 eight-ounce servings. The + includes cups, sugar and Splenda, cream, and soy milk.
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

626 Somerville Ave

Somerville MA

Sunday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
