Forghedaboudit Southwest Italian

6x NATIONAL CHAMPIONS. Awards for pizza, pasta and wings. Awarded BEST CHEF in 2020, Awarded BEST DISH of 2020. Our family business takes pride in making all ingredients from scratch every day to give you the best quality experience available. With a warm and inviting atmosphere to award winning dishes and drinks.

1338 Picacho Hills Dr

Popular Items

Pepperoni
Cup and Char Pepperonis, mozzarella cheese and our famous red sauce.
Regular Cannoli$4.50
Italian pastry, deep fried and filled with ricotta, sweet cream and chocolate chips.
Lasagna$17.50
Layered noodles with ricotta cheese, red sauce and meatballs, baked to a golden brown. Choose regular red sauce or add our famous Green Chile. Add another meatball or sausage link for only $2
TOASTED RAVIOLI$8.50
Our 4 cheese St. Louis Style ravioli toasted and served with our pasta sauce or served with our green chile mushroom sauce.
Chicken Wings
Your choice of 6, 12 or 24 wings tossed in your favorite sauces. Any order over six can get 2 choices of sauce.
Grammy Yacone's Upsidedown$16.50
Our best seller and tribute to Grammy Yacone, its fresh garlic with 2 layers of cheese, then topped with our red sauce, add the pepperonis and topped with fresh parm and fresh basil
Italian Salad$16.00
Fresh organic romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, roasted red peppers, local red onions, black olives, banana peppers, shredded mozzarella cheese and pepperonis.
Fried Calamari$10.50
Strips of tender calamari fried to a nice golden brown. Served with our famous marinara sauce or our spicy marinara sauce.
Supreme
Using all fresh ingredients, pepperoni, sausage, red onions, black olives, roasted red peppers, green peppers, mushrooms, banana peppers and shredded mozzarella cheese with our famous red sauce.
Forghedaboudit Spaghetti and Meatballs$17.00
2 or our 2oz meatballs over spaghetti, topped with our famous red sauce. Served with bread. Add an extra meatball or green chile for only $2.00 Try our all you can eat Soup and Salad bar for only $5.99
Location

1338 Picacho Hills Dr

Las Cruces NM

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

