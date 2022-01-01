Forget Me Not

Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood

No reviews yet

We’re more than oysters - we’re Denver's best seafood restaurant! Our approach is to create honest food and drinks, served in a comfortable, casual environment. The restaurant’s culture is inspired from memories of growing up in coastal towns with families of oyster farmers and fishermen. Like them, we strive to bring you superb hospitality and delicious food with a commitment to the freshest seafood at reasonable prices. To ensure this commitment of quality, we’ve partnered with Chris Quartuccio of Blue Island Shellfish Farms in Long Island, NY to bring you nearly daily shipments of seasonal oysters and seafood, offering favorites such as Steamed Mussels, Lobster Rolls, Clam Chowder, Crab Cakes, and fish like halibut, Icelandic cod, and salmon, to name a few. Our food items are complemented by a well-rounded bar menu with craft cocktails, a great wine list and thoughtful beer selection.

