Go
Toast

Forgotten Tonic

Forgotten Tonic is a hidden neighborhood gem located in the heart of historic art district of St. Augustine. We feature modern twists on comfort food, an extensive wine and spirit selection, craft cocktails and unparalleled hospitality. Dine inside or al fresco style on the nation's oldest street.

6 Aviles Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Bella$23.00
Kid Cheeseburger w/ Fries$8.00
FT Burger$16.00
Truffle Fries$12.00
Shrimp & Grits Étouffée$24.00
Kid Cheese Flatbread$8.00
See full menu

Location

6 Aviles Street

St. Augustine FL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sangrias Wine and Tapas Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Floridian

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ice Plant Bar & Bottle Shop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Odd Birds Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston