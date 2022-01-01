Go
Toast

Fork & Barrel

Upscale refined American with a focus on local ingredients and southern hospitality.

FRENCH FRIES

2244 Frankfort Avenue • $$

Avg 4 (252 reviews)

Popular Items

NY Style Cheesecake$10.00
NY Style Cheesecake with Rotational Toppings
Short Rib$36.00
Red Wine Braised Beef Short Rib, Cauliflower Risotto, Hand-Carved Carrots, Natural Reduction, Crispy Potato Strings
Kale Caesar Salad$11.00
Kale and Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, White Anchovy, Herbed Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, Cracked Black Pepper
Triple Chocolate Brownie$12.00
Whipped Chocolate Mascarpone, Chocolate Ganache, Toffee Pretzel Crunch
Au Gratin Potatoes$6.00
F&B Burger$19.00
7 oz Flat Top Beef Burger, Fried Mortadella,
Smoked Gouda, Sun Dried Tomato Aioli, Mixed Greens, Ciabatta Bun, House-Made Pickles, Seasoned Pommes Frites
Vegetarian Ravioli$24.00
Caramelized Leek & Ricotta Ravioli, Sweet Potato Puree, Brown Butter, Toasted Walnuts, Golden Raisins
Roasted 1/2 Chicken$29.00
Roasted ½ Chicken, Sausage & Root Vegetable Hash, Fried Brussel Sprouts, Dijon Honey, Roasted Garlic Aioli
Southern Charcuterie Board$19.00
House-Made Sharp Cheddar Pimento Cheese, Exum’s Smoked Country Ham, Assortment of Pickled Vegetables and Accompaniments
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2244 Frankfort Avenue

Louisville KY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Hub Louisville

No reviews yet

Le Moo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Comfy Cow

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Caffe Classico

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston