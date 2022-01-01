Go
Fork Restaurant

Fork opened in 2011 in the heart of Downtown Boise. Over the last decade, we are humbled by the support of our community and honored to prepare food and libations for you and your family. It all starts with the food, of course.  That’s why we’ve developed our “Loyal to Local” pledge, a commitment that has us sourcing many of our key ingredients from local Boise and Northwest farmers, ranchers, bakers, distillers, brewers, producers and cheese makers. The result is a menu that is as surprising as it is familiar. Perfect for this unprecedented time where we must stay home with our loved ones. So, check out our wine, beer and cocktail list, let us cook just for you or pick up one of our Family Meals to be enjoyed by the entire clan. We are grateful for your support.

199 N. 8th street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crisped Brussel Sprouts (v)$10.50
Fried then glazed with spicy gochujang & tossed with scallions and cilantro
Northwest Crispy Chicken Salad (GFO)$13.95
Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, red onion, dried sweet corn, roasted red bell pepper, Boise Fresca crisped tortilla strips, Ballard Family Farms white cheddar, chipotle BBQ sauce & ranch dressing
Roasted Huli Huli Chicken (gf)$24.00
1/2 Regal Crest organic chicken house-brined then slow roasted. Served over brown butter mashed potatoes, roasted baby carrots, Huli Huli pan sauce
Asparagus 'Fries' (v)$12.95
An addictive house favorite, with ranch dipper
Rosemary-Parmesan Idaho French Fries (v)$5.00
Rosemary-Parmesan Idaho French Fries served with our housemade Fork Sauce
Fork's Signature Warm Butter Cake$11.95
Our age ol' recipe topped with local Cloverleaf vanilla ice cream, fresh fruit & Oregon berry coulis
Urban Burger (GFO)$13.95
Our custom chuck & brisket beef blend ‘dragged through the garden’ with Fork sauce on toasted ACME Bakery bun. Served with rosemary-parmesan Idaho fries.
Tomato Basil Fondue & Grilled Cheese (GFO)(v)$11.95
Ballard Family white cheddar, parmesan & gruyère on garlic glazed Zeppole sourdough
The B.C.S (GFO)$15.50
Boise Chopped Salad...arugula-spring mix, Ballard Family white cheddar, dried sweet corn, balsamic tomatoes, pepitas, pearl couscous & dried black currants with our buttermilk basil-pesto dressing
Location

199 N. 8th street

Boise ID

Sunday9:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
