Fork & Bowl
Coming to Penn Ave in Downtown Scranton
Made-to-Order bowls with fresh, local ingredients
305 Penn Ave
Location
305 Penn Ave
Scranton PA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Commonwealth Coffeehouse
A unique space for downtown Scranton! Open, relaxing. A truly friendly, comfortable setting to enjoy good coffee and handcrafted sandwiches. Plus, a nice boutique to satisfy that shopping impulse or find something unique.
Good Coffee, Good Food, Gifts – all in a comfortable setting, what more…
Food and Fire BBQ and Taphouse - Steamtown Mall Kiosk
Come in and enjoy!
Noir
We are here to serve you.
Coming soon 2021.
Peculiar Kitchen
Asian inspired menu with ramen bowl staples, while including our love for for keeping things fresh and new. Stay tuned for updates to come!