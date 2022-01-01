Go
Fork & Fire Smokehouse + Taproom

BBQ Smokehouse with beer, wine, and spirits.

11835 N Oracle Road #101

Popular Items

Cuban AZ$17.95
Maui Shrimp$15.00
Fries$7.00
Hamburger$10.75
BBQ Sandwich$10.75
Firebombs$11.95
Deviled Eggs$8.50
BBQ Baked Bean$6.00
Cheese Burger$10.75
Hot Dog$10.75
Location

11835 N Oracle Road #101

Oro Valley AZ

Sunday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants

Salted Pig American Barbecue

We are Salted Pig American Barbecue,
a new barbecue restaurant located in the Oro Valley Marketplace. We strive to serve the most delicious barbecue inspired by the greatest smoking traditions of the American South; from Texas to the Carolinas!
Hours: Open 3:00pm to 9:00pm Tuesday - Saturday,
11:00am to 3:00pm Sunday
We are closed Mondays

All Seasons Oro Valley

Innovate, Engage, Enliven & Totally Captivate

Catalina Craft Pizza

Catalina Craft Pizza is the home of the best pizza and wings in town. We often have specials running daily to expand our menu. We have live music 3-4 times a week. Come check us out!

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade

Gourmet Hand-Crafted Lemonade, Served in Collectable Custom Mason Jars. Offering Healthy Options such as Acai & Smoothie Bowls, In House Brewed Cold Brew on tap, Healthy Bites, and more. Come in and enjoy!

