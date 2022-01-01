Go
Fork & Fire

Scratch Kitchen and Killer Bar!

5880 State Highway 121 Suite 103B

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Harvest Greek$11.00
Field greens, kalamata olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta and chicken with Greek vinaigrette dressing (On flatbread for $3.50 extra | sub blackened salmon for $10)
Chef Cobb$11.00
Chopped iceberg, chicken, avacado, grape tomatoes, garbanzo beans, grilled broccolini and cheddar with jalapeno ranch dressing (On flatbread for $3.50 extra)
Grilled Cheese$9.00
Three cheeses, bacon and tomatoes, served with classic fries (Add tomato basil soup for $3)
Tomato & Basil Soup
Location

5880 State Highway 121 Suite 103B

Plano TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
