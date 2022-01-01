Go
Fork and Gavel

SANDWICHES

246 Main st • $$$

Avg 5 (48 reviews)

Popular Items

Double "McGavel" Burger$15.00
Its a Smash Burger so there aren't any temps...
Double the beef patty, double the bacon, VT cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, thinly sliced red onion, Gavel special sauce (tangy and delish) served with waffle fries
Cheese$15.00
Large 16" Pizza with whole milk mozzarella. Or a traditional or add toppings!
Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Hand breaded chicken, lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, shaved red onions, bacon and mayo. Served with waffle fries.
Waffle Fries Side$4.00
Taco Bowl Salad$13.00
Black beans, avocado, tomatoes, jalapenos, red onions, cheese, lettuce in a crispy taco bowl. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Dozen Jumbo Wings$15.00
12 deep fried chicken wings served with carrots & celery and choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$14.00
Hand breaded chicken, lettuce, cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, tomatoes, shaved red onion and ranch sauce. Served with waffle fries.
Philly cheesesteak$13.00
Shaved sirloin and sautéed onions smothered in Cheese Wiz! Stuffed in a 12" Amarosa Philly roll.
Classic Cheeseburger$12.00
Its a Smash Burger so there aren't any temps...
1/4lb beef patty, VT cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, thinly sliced red onion, Gavel Special Sauce (tangy and delish) served with waffle fries
Cobb Salad$13.00
Blend of mixed greens topped with grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, shaved red onion, Roma tomatoes and a hard boiled egg.
Choice of dressing
Location

246 Main st

Hyde Park VT

