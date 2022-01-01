Go
Toast
  • /
  • Raymond
  • /
  • Fork in the Road Food Truck - Kenton

Fork in the Road Food Truck - Kenton

Mobile Food Truck

10820 Ohio Highway 347

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Turkey Bacon Ranch$12.00
Loaded Fries$6.00
Mac N Cheese$4.00
Pretzel Bites/Cheese$5.00
Philly Cheese Steak Grilled Cheese$12.00
Fresh Cut Fries$4.00
OG Grilled Cheese$6.00
Pepperoni Pizza Grilled Cheese$12.00
Mac-n-Pork Grilled Cheese$12.00
Pulled Pork Loaded Fries$8.00
See full menu

Location

10820 Ohio Highway 347

Raymond OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Iron City Sports Bar

No reviews yet

Wings, Burgers, Apps and Beer!

Brewfontaine at the Hills

No reviews yet

The Syndicate

No reviews yet

We’re glad you’re here. The lot where we constructed The Syndicate was Jackson’s News Stand from 1946-1993. As you step inside, you’ll see many decorative and historic features from its former life. A large, custom-built bar topped with salvaged glass windows and large quartz countertops resembles a New York-style newsstand, while the walls are adorned in local Ohio newspapers from years past. Stop by and see us for brunch, happy hour, dinner, or check our entertainment schedule and come see a show. Catering and event rental is also our specialty featuring experienced staff and gourmet fresh food.

Brewfontaine

No reviews yet

Voted #1 Beer Bar in Ohio. Craft Beer, Sandwiches, Wine on Tap, & Handcrafted Cocktails in Downtown Bellefontaine

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston