FORK Included

Affordable home-cooked meals and customizable plans for your personal dietary needs.

176 University Avenue

Popular Items

Crispy Tofu Bites
OYAKODON (Chicken & Egg Rice Bowl)$12.95
GROUND BEEF HOISIN NOODLES$12.95
SPICY SALMON BAKED SUSHI$12.95
Cuisine: Asian Fusion Allergens: Dairy
Sushi Bake is a new exciting way to eat your favorite Japanese dish. It is a deconstructed sushi roll, baked on a tray like a casserole. This time around, we're taking an FORK'N spin on a classic spicy salmon recipe.
BANANA JACK! with ICE CREAM$6.95
KATSU CURRY$12.95
KETO PAD THAI with CRISPY CHICKEN$13.95
DRUNKEN NOODLE$12.95
Cuisine: Asian Fusion Allergens: Soy
Thai rice noodle dish is dressed with a deliciously savory, spicy sauce and tossed with your choice of meats.
PAD THAI with CRISPY CHICKEN$12.95
Cuisine: Thai Fusion Allergens: Soy, Peanut
Stir fried rice noodle dish that is widely popular in Thailand. The taste is a blend of sweet, salty, umami, and sour. Bean sprouts give the dish a satisfying crunch and chives add to the aroma. We decided to top off this traditional Thai dish with some crispy chicken and eggs to satisfy your hunger.
THE DIRTY ROLLS$6.95
The classic piña colada flavors with a FORK’N twisted. Chocolate chip coconut ice cream served with pineapple cheesecake egg rolls.
Location

Lowell MA

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
ThursdayClosed
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
