Fork Real Community Cafe
Fork Real Community Café is a fresh and unique dining concept located @ 324 St Joseph Street in Rapid City, SD. We offer a "home-feel" atmosphere with fresh, healthy meals Monday-Friday 11-1:30pm.
201 Main Street
Location
201 Main Street
Rapid City SD
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
