Fork Real Community Cafe

Fork Real Community Café is a fresh and unique dining concept located @ 324 St Joseph Street in Rapid City, SD. We offer a "home-feel" atmosphere with fresh, healthy meals Monday-Friday 11-1:30pm.

201 Main Street

201 Main Street

Rapid City SD

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
