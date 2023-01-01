Go
A map showing the location of Fork to Fit Kitchen - Mission - MissionView gallery

Fork to Fit Kitchen - Mission - Mission

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

801 N Shary Rd Suite 110

Mission, TX 78572

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

801 N Shary Rd Suite 110, Mission TX 78572

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Wing Snob - Mission
orange starNo Reviews
801 N SHARY RD MISSION, TX 78572
View restaurantnext
LIT Coffee - Colorado St.
orange starNo Reviews
2515 Colorado Street Mission, TX 78572
View restaurantnext
Mula Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
4901 West Expressway 83 McAllen, TX 78503
View restaurantnext
Greens and Lemons - Mission
orange star4.8 • 151
2707 E Griffin Pkwy Mission, TX 78572
View restaurantnext
GANADERA PARRILLA-CANTINA - GANADERA PARRILLA-CANTINA
orange starNo Reviews
4501 W EXPY 83 McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext
Ranch House Burgers - Mission - 409 Bryan Road #105
orange starNo Reviews
409 Bryan Road #105 Mission, TX 78572
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Mission

Greens and Lemons - Mission
orange star4.8 • 151
2707 E Griffin Pkwy Mission, TX 78572
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Mission

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (95 restaurants)

Pharr

No reviews yet

Edinburg

No reviews yet

Alamo

No reviews yet

Weslaco

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Harlingen

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Brownsville

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

South Padre Island

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Laredo

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Fork to Fit Kitchen - Mission - Mission

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston