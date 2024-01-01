Go
A map showing the location of Fork&Tumbler - 616 West 9th StreetView gallery

Fork&Tumbler - 616 West 9th Street

Open today 4:00 PM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

616 West 9th Street

Lawrence, KS 66044

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

616 West 9th Street, Lawrence KS 66044

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Sunflower Cafe & Pub
orange starNo Reviews
804 Massachusetts Street Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
JB's Cali Fusion - 805 Vermont St
orange starNo Reviews
805 Vermont St Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - Lawrence
orange star3.9 • 257
1008 Massachusetts St Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
Johnny C's - 623 Vermont Street
orange starNo Reviews
623 Vermont Street Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
Dempsey's Burger Pub
orange star4.2 • 1,389
623 Vermont Street Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
Lawrence Cheesesteak Company - 1016 Massachusetts St.
orange starNo Reviews
1016 Massachusetts St. Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lawrence

PepperJax Grill - 02 - Lawrence
orange star4.5 • 2,516
919 Massachusetts Street Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
Papa Kenos Pizzeria - Lawrence
orange star4.4 • 1,559
837 Massachusetts St. Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
Dempsey's Burger Pub
orange star4.2 • 1,389
623 Vermont Street Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
Rudy’s Pizzeria
orange star4.6 • 328
704 Massachusetts St Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
Empire Bar & Billiards
orange star4.5 • 229
925 Iowa St,Ste P Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
Louise's West
orange star5.0 • 146
1307 W 7th St. Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Lawrence

Baldwin City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Fork&Tumbler - 616 West 9th Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston